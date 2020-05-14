Reggae Legends Chalwa Release New Single “Cool Mountains” From Upcoming Album 'NewRootz'

Chalwa - "Cool Mountains"

For the past 15 years, Chalwa has been sending out Positive Earthly Vibrations from the Mountains of Western North Carolina, and now the WORLD has finally found out what our friends in the "cool mountains" have known all along! "Cool Mountains" is the first Single off Chalwa's upcoming album, "NewRootz", set to drop June 21, 2020. This album is a compilation of Chalwa's most popular songs written over the past decade, now recorded with the current lineup at New Rootz Studio with J Ferris at the master command console. "NewRootz" is truly the band's new foundation."Cool Mountains" represents Chalwa's unique Mountain Reggae sound and their love for their beautiful home in Western NC. Chalwa fuses music from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica with the Blue Mountains of Appalachia.Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGdP6g_epV5j-1R8JXq3dzw Chalwa plans to release 2 additional singles and a 2nd album this Summer with more of their newest hits!This 8 piece Mountain Reggae band out of Asheville, NC represents a community giving thanks for life, one love and the continual growth of Music, Mind and Spirit.Sharing a connection with the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, Chalwa draws from the ancient roots of the Appalachia to grow and spread their musical mediation and positive vibrations. Their high energy shows are one of a kind and always get the diverse crowd dancing and groovin' to the message. With 50 shows a year on Sunday afternoons at Highland Brewing alone, Chalwa draws an ever growing crowd wherever they go. Welcome to the tribe!The band consists of a diverse, all-star line-up of local musicians from bands such as the Asheville Horns, Hope Massive, Josh Phillips Folk Festival, Biodesiel, and the Everydays. After hitting the scene in 2006, Chalwa toured throughout the southeast US and Jamaica. The band has shared the stage with reggae greats such as: Steel Pulse, Midnite, Groundation, The Meditations, Bambu Station, SOJA, Pato Banton, and many more. Chalwa released it's first CD in 2009 and was voted one of the top World Music, Reggae bands by the ASHEVILLE entertainment paper the MountainXress in 2010.Members:Dennis Berndt: Lead Vocals, GuitarDusty Brown: BassNethali Percival: Percussion, VibesTimothy Marsh: Guitar, VocalsBernard Carmen: Keys, VocalsJoshua Lyn: DrumsJason Hazinski: SaxophoneEvan Ackerman - GuitarJay Ferris | NewRootz Studio: Master Engineer



