Reggae Legends Chalwa Release New Single “Cool Mountains” From Upcoming Album 'NewRootz'
“Cool Mountains” represents Chalwa’s unique Mountain Reggae sound and their love for their beautiful home in Western NC. Chalwa fuses music from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica with the Blue Mountains of Appalachia.
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGdP6g_epV5j-1R8JXq3dzw
Chalwa plans to release 2 additional singles and a 2nd album this Summer with more of their newest hits!
This 8 piece Mountain Reggae band out of Asheville, NC represents a community giving thanks for life, one love and the continual growth of Music, Mind and Spirit.
Sharing a connection with the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, Chalwa draws from the ancient roots of the Appalachia to grow and spread their musical mediation and positive vibrations. Their high energy shows are one of a kind and always get the diverse crowd dancing and groovin’ to the message. With 50 shows a year on Sunday afternoons at Highland Brewing alone, Chalwa draws an ever growing crowd wherever they go. Welcome to the tribe!
The band consists of a diverse, all-star line-up of local musicians from bands such as the Asheville Horns, Hope Massive, Josh Phillips Folk Festival, Biodesiel, and the Everydays. After hitting the scene in 2006, Chalwa toured throughout the southeast US and Jamaica. The band has shared the stage with reggae greats such as: Steel Pulse, Midnite, Groundation, The Meditations, Bambu Station, SOJA, Pato Banton, and many more. Chalwa released it’s first CD in 2009 and was voted one of the top World Music, Reggae bands by the ASHEVILLE entertainment paper the MountainXress in 2010.
Members:
Dennis Berndt: Lead Vocals, Guitar
Dusty Brown: Bass
Nethali Percival: Percussion, Vibes
Timothy Marsh: Guitar, Vocals
Bernard Carmen: Keys, Vocals
Joshua Lyn: Drums
Jason Hazinski: Saxophone
Evan Ackerman - Guitar
Jay Ferris | NewRootz Studio: Master Engineer
For more information:
https://www.chalwaroots.com/
https://chalwaroots.com/map
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here
