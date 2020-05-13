NYPD Detective Delivers Food To The Less Fortunate On His Days Off.

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cops and Kids LI was originally established to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement. President of Cops & Kids LI Kwani O’Pharrow who’s is an active police detective in the Elite Intelligence Bureau of NYPD met with his team to discussed ways to help the community in light of this recent pandemic.Kwani stated “people in our community less fortunate don’t have the assistance or resources to feed themselves and many organizations resources are being brutally spread thin with all the request for help. “Cops & Kid’s President Kwani O’Pharrow stepped up to the plate and decided “everyone we can reach that needs help we must help.” With the assistance of elected officials, partnering organizations and the community, Cops & Kids LI has been able to identify those in need. Kwani and his team started on there days off delivering food in the town of Babylon and the Town of Islip originally using financial resources from each board members personal savings, a personal donation from Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, Kimberly Jerideau from the Suffolk County Department of Labor and Cindy Ciferri, Bretwood School District Board Member.To date Cops & Kids has delivered thousands of meals to residents in Suffolk county from public donations and the huge input mentally and financially from President Kwani O’Pharrow and his team. C & K LI has serviced the homebound elderly, handicap and families with no financial resources due to the huge amount of layoffs.Cops & Kids President Kwani O’Pharrow and his team are still out daily making sure everyone that can’t get serviced by organizations like Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross and local food pantries are delivered meals.



