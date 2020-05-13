Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Refinement of the Adenosine Gene Signature and Ciforadenant in Renal Cell Cancer at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies and the utilization of novel biomarkers to enhance patient selection, today announced that updated data reporting refinements of the Adenosine Gene Signature as a predictive biomarker for patients treated with ciforadenant, the Company’s adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, will be presented in an electronic poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) upcoming ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program, to be held May 29-31, 2020.



The data is based on results from the Company’s Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of ciforadenant in patients with advanced refractory renal cell cancer (RCC) and demonstrates the potential role of CD68 positive myeloid cells, which are a downstream target of adenosine, as a biomarker to further enrich for responding patients. The electronic poster will be available for on-demand viewing starting at 8:00 am ET on Friday, May 29, 2020. The details are as follows:

Title: CD68+ tumor-associated myeloid cells as the target of adenosine-induced gene products and predictor of response to adenosine blockade with ciforadenant (cifo) in renal cell cancer (RCC). Poster #: 94 Lead Author: Martin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder

The abstract related to the poster (#5025) is available now at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/ . The electronic poster presentation will include additional data not available in the abstract.



About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies and the utilization of novel biomarkers to enhance patient selection. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that exhibits immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells. These product candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1b/2 and Phase 1/1b clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort Phase 1b/2 trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s third clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .

About Ciforadenant

Ciforadenant (CPI-444) is a small molecule, oral, checkpoint inhibitor designed to disable a tumor’s ability to subvert attack by the immune system by blocking the binding of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment to the A2A receptor. Adenosine, a metabolite of ATP (adenosine tri-phosphate), is produced within the tumor microenvironment where it may bind to the adenosine A2A receptor present on immune cells and block their activity. CD39 and CD73 are enzymes on the surface of tumor cells and immune cells. These enzymes work in concert to convert ATP to adenosine. In vitro and preclinical studies have shown that dual blockade of CD73 and the A2A receptor may be synergistic.

Adenosine Gene Signature

The adenosine gene signature is a biomarker that reflects adenosine induced immunosuppression in the tumor. These genes express chemokines that recruit myeloid cells including immunosuppressive tumor associated CD68+ myeloid cells, which are thought to mediate resistance to anti-PD-(L)1 treatment. To date, in our clinical trial of renal cell cancer, this biomarker has been associated with a higher rate of response to ciforadenant. CD68+ cells can be enumerated using standard immunohistochemical techniques that are routinely available in pathology laboratories.

