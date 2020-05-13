Agios to Present Updated Data from the Phase 1 Study of Vorasidenib in Non-enhancing Glioma in Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

– Company to Present Additional Clinical Data Supporting Utility of TIBSOVO® in Cholangiocarcinoma and AML –

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that vorasidenib and ivosidenib clinical data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually May 29-31, 2020.



The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the ASCO meeting library website: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/ . All oral and poster presentations will be available on demand for registered meeting attendees on the ASCO conference website beginning on May 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Vorasidenib (VOR; AG-881), an inhibitor of mutant IDH1 and IDH2, in patients (pts) with recurrent/progressive glioma: Updated results from the phase I non-enhancing glioma population

Oral Abstract Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Abstract: 2504

Presenter: Ingo K. Mellinghoff, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Poster Presentations:

Title: INDIGO: A global, randomized, double-blind, phase III study of vorasidenib (VOR; AG-881) vs placebo in patients (pts) with residual or recurrent grade II glioma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 1/2 (IDH1/2) mutation

Poster Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Abstract: TPS2574

Author: Ingo K. Mellinghoff, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: IDH1 mutation detection in plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and association with clinical response in patients with advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHC) from the phase III ClarIDHy study

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Abstract: 4576

Author: Elia Aguado-Fraile, Ph.D., Agios Pharmaceuticals

Title: Ivosidenib (IVO) prior to hematopoietic cell transplant for patients with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML)

Poster Session: Hematologic Malignancies – Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Abstract: 7521

Author: Courtney D. DiNardo, M.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

