Intertape Polymer Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 13, 2020.



All nine nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 27, 2020 were elected as Directors of the Company at the Meeting. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % Robert M. Beil 38,288,132 95.80 1,680,618 4.20 Frank Di Tomaso 39,192,466 98.06 776,284 1.94 Robert J. Foster 39,433,224 98.66 535,526 1.34 James Pantelidis 38,748,390 96.95 1,220,360 3.05 Dahra Granovsky 39,874,145 99.76 94,605 0.24 Jorge N. Quintas 39,431,854 98.66 536,896 1.34 Mary Pat Salomone 39,877,816 99.77 90,934 0.23 Gregory A. C. Yull 39,469,213 98.75 499,537 1.25 Melbourne F. Yull 39,467,043 98.74 501,707 1.26

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.itape.com .

At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

The shareholders adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed under “Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors - Compensation Discussion and Analysis” in the Company’s management information circular dated March 27, 2020.

Votes at the Meeting were taken by poll.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.

For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Ross Marshall

Investor Relations

(T) (416) 526-1563

(E) ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com



