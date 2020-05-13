Cambium Networks Corporation Changes Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium Networks”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, announced today that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations from government authorities, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only format.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, shareholders must register in advance at https://www.proxydocs.com/CMBM prior to the deadline of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2020. During the registration process, shareholders will be able to submit questions and upon completion, will receive an email with a link to access the virtual meeting site and information regarding voting and asking questions during the meeting. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, shareholders are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder of the Company as of the close of business on April 9, 2020. A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places, and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K., and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

Contacts:

Investors:

Peter Schuman, IRC

Sr. Director Investor & Industry Analyst Relations

Cambium Networks

+1 (847) 264-2188

Peter.schuman@cambiumnetworks.com



