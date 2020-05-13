Aligning corporate goals with family values could be the key to setting your brand apart, as demonstrated by Jeremy Lott Mercer Island.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Lott Mercer Island of Seattle-based printed apparel company SanMar started establishing his role as head of the family business right from the beginning. The very first SanMar catalog cover ever featured a smiling toddle on a tricycle, and the rest was history. As the textile industry and others move forward into the future, Lott and SanMar continue to be solid examples of how leveraging time-honored family values can help boost brand reputation. Jeremy Lott Mercer Island on Values-Based Business ManagementModern consumers want to do business with companies that share their commitment to what matters most. As demonstrated by Jeremy Lott Mercer Island and his team, making your brand about family bonds helps build trust. Existing and potential customers know they can count on your company to conduct business with integrity, prioritize quality, and do what’s right without fail. After all, you share the same goal: keeping your families happy, healthy, and thriving.Jeremy Lott Mercer Island on Giving Your Brand a StoryThese days, neither individual consumers nor business entities want to collaborate with companies that seem faceless or soulless. They want to make a personal connection with real people who genuinely care. As demonstrated by Jeremy Lott Mercer Island, a strong family-focused backstory gives your brand a face, a heart, and a soul. Furthermore, highlighting the fact that a business is family-owned gives the impression that the associated brand is stable and timeless. Not only will it be there for the consumer’s family today, but it will be there for generations to come as well.Jeremy Lott Mercer Island on Setting You Brand ApartIn a day and age where anyone can potentially become an entrepreneur, finding a way to separate a particular business from the rest of the pack is imperative, according to Jeremy Lott Mercer Island. Leveraging family ownership or family-friendly corporate values are excellent ways to do this in a way that resonates with modern business owners and heads of households alike. Making things personal shows how a brand is unique, as well as superior to similar choices that are available.Jeremy Lott Mercer Island on Associating a Brand with Positive FeelingsThe tricycle-riding child that graced SanMar’s very first catalog cover helped consumers associate both the company and Jeremy Lott Mercer Island with warm, fuzzy feelings right from the beginning, and an instant connection between the SanMar brand and approachable, customer-focused business practices was born. That connection is a large part of what makes SanMar so successful.



