Fluidigm to Present at Upcoming Health Care Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that Chris Linthwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will present updates regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance at the following upcoming investor conferences:



UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 4:40 p.m. ET.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation and subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor website. Each webcast will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

