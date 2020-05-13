Brickell Biotech Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Announces top-line results from 12-month, Phase 3, long-term safety study

“Brickell has continued to make progress during the first quarter of 2020, and we remain committed to advancing sofpironium bromide into Phase 3 clinical studies in the U.S.,” commented Robert Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Brickell. “As we continue to prepare for the initiation of our pivotal studies, we are encouraged by the top-line results of our recently completed Phase 3 long-term safety study. Furthermore, the Japanese Phase 3 pivotal study data that we expect to be presented by our Asian development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Kaken”), next month further strengthens our enthusiasm of sofpironium bromide’s potential to be a best-in-class therapy for hyperhidrosis.”

Business and Recent Developments

Today, Brickell announced that, based on a preliminary review of the top-line results from the 12-month Phase 3 open-label long-term safety study, in 300 subjects >9 years old with primary axillary hyperhidrosis, sofpironium bromide gel, 5% and 15% was safe and generally well tolerated, which was consistent with the earlier Phase 2 clinical trial results. No treatment-related serious adverse events were observed.





On March 4, 2020, Brickell announced that positive results from Kaken’s Phase 3 pivotal study of topically applied sofpironium bromide gel, 5% in Japanese subjects with primary axillary hyperhidrosis were selected for oral presentation at the Late-Breaking Research Program of the American Academy of Dermatology (“AAD”) Annual Meeting. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the AAD canceled the conference and it is now rescheduled to be a virtual forum on June 12, 2020. The presentation will include details of the efficacy and safety results from Kaken’s Phase 3 pivotal study of sofpironium bromide gel.





On February 20, 2020, Brickell announced that positive results from its Phase 2b study with sofpironium bromide in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (“JAAD”). In this Phase 2b dose-finding study, sofpironium bromide elicited clinically meaningful and statistically significant sustained reductions in sweating severity and was well tolerated. The paper, entitled “Efficacy and Safety of Topical Sofpironium Bromide Gel for the Treatment of Axillary Hyperhidrosis: A Phase II, Randomized, Controlled, Double-Blinded Trial,” is available online ( https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaad.2020.02.016 ) and will be published in volume 82, Issue 6 (2020) pp.1320-1327 in the June 2020 print edition of JAAD.





On February 18, 2020, Brickell announced entry into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a long-only Chicago-based institutional investor, whereby LPC purchased $2.0 million in Brickell common stock and warrants. Additionally, Brickell and LPC entered into a separate purchase agreement whereby Brickell, for up to a 36-month period, will have the right, in its sole discretion subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, to sell up to an additional $28 million of its common stock to LPC. This agreement is intended to augment the various potential sources of capital the Company may have access to as Brickell develops sofpironium bromide for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis.





On January 19, 2020, Brickell presented the results from pharmacokinetics and long-term safety extension trials with sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in pediatric patients (ages 9 to <17) with primary axillary hyperhidrosis at the Dermatology, Aesthetic & Surgical Conference. Sofpironium bromide was safe and well-tolerated over 24 weeks of treatment in this clinical trial.





On January 10, 2020, Brickell announced that Kaken submitted a new drug application for approval with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan for the manufacturing and marketing of sofpironium bromide gel for primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $7.1 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $11.7 million as of December 31, 2019. In addition, Brickell has prepaid $4.6 million to third-party clinical research organizations in anticipation of commencing Phase 3 pivotal clinical trials of sofpironium bromide in the U.S.

Revenue was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue recognized was attributable to the Phase 3 long-term safety study of sofpironium bromide gel and other ancillary studies that were ongoing in 2019 but were concluded or winding down by the first quarter of 2020. Conducting these studies is the basis for revenue recognition for a $15.6 million R&D payment that was received from Kaken in the second quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses were $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in clinical study and other related regulatory and administrative costs of the Phase 3 long-term safety study of sofpironium bromide gel and other ancillary studies that were ongoing in 2019, but were concluded or winding down by the first quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to $0.3 million in higher fees for directors’ and officers’ liability insurance as a public company.

Brickell’s net loss was $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Sofpironium Bromide

Sofpironium bromide is a proprietary new molecular entity that belongs to a class of medications called anticholinergics. Anticholinergics block the action of acetylcholine, a chemical that transmits signals within the nervous system that are responsible for a range of bodily functions, including activation of the sweat glands. Sofpironium bromide was retrometabolically designed. Retrometabolic drugs are designed to exert their action topically and are potentially rapidly metabolized into a less active metabolite once absorbed into the blood. This proposed mechanism of action may allow for highly effective doses to be used while limiting systemic side effects. Sofpironium bromide was discovered at Bodor Laboratories, Inc. by Dr. Nicholas Bodor D.Sc., d.h.c. (multi), HoF, Graduate Research Professor Emeritus, University of Florida. Sofpironium bromide is not approved for use in any country at this time.

About Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a life-altering medical condition where a person sweats more than the body requires to regulate its temperature. More than 15 million people, or 4.8% of the population of the United States, and more than 16 million people, or 12.76% of the population in Japan, are believed to suffer from hyperhidrosis1,2. Primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis is the targeted first indication for sofpironium bromide and is the most common site of occurrence of hyperhidrosis, affecting an estimated 65% of patients with hyperhidrosis in the United States or 10 million individuals and an estimated 45% of patients with hyperhidrosis in Japan or 7.2 million individuals1,2. Additional information can be found on the International Hyperhidrosis Society website: https://www.sweathelp.org/ .

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases. Brickell’s pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative products that Brickell believes can be successful in the currently underserved dermatology global marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.brickellbio.com .

Brickell Biotech, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Collaboration revenue $ 1,046 $ 3,492 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,664 6,019 General and administrative 2,481 2,066 Total operating expenses 5,145 8,085 Loss from operations (4,099 ) (4,593 ) Investment and other income (loss), net (4 ) 6 Interest expense — (224 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — 231 Net loss (4,103 ) (4,580 ) Reduction of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value — 10,519 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (4,103 ) $ 5,939 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.45 ) $ 10.08 Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (2.48 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 9,106,209 589,001 Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 9,106,209 1,845,467





Brickell Biotech, Inc.

Selected Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(amounts in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,127 $ 7,232 Marketable securities, available-for-sale — 4,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,765 6,240 Total assets 13,038 18,144 Total liabilities 7,144 10,570 Total stockholders’ equity 5,894 7,574

