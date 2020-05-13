Apostle Courage Igene Launches “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy”

Courage Igene’s new book “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy,” will be available starting May 16

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apostle Courage Igene, the founder of All Nations Church, is proud to announce the launch of his new book, “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy.” The book will be available for purchase on May 16.As a dynamic leader, Courage Igene is the senior pastor of All Nations Church and the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries. Courage is also a renowned published author and has currently written six books.“12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy” was originally set to launch during the International Gathering of Eagles Conference 2020, which Courage Igene is hosting. The conference, which was initially scheduled in mid-May, has been postponed until August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Recognizing that people are now more than ever in need of hope and guidance, Courage decided to keep the original launch date for the book, May 16.“In a day and time where many are constantly being hurt and wounded mainly because a wrong person was trusted, there’s no better solution to this than receiving an empowerment to understand the whims and caprices of enemies, snakes, and deceivers,” says Apostle Courage Igene.In addition to “12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy,” Courage Igene has written several other books, including “Lessons from the Furnace of Affliction,” “God’s Weapon of Mass Destruction,” “100 Reasons Why I Hate Poverty,” “Revelation and Relationship,” and “Forgiveness: God’s Roadmap to Heaven.”For more information, please visit http://courageigene.com/ About Apostle Courage IgeneApostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.



