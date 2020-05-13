Coronavirus – South Africa: President to visit Eastern Cape COVID-19 facilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 14 May 2020, visit Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape to assess the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eastern Cape visit follows oversight visits by the President to Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal to evaluate the fight against COVID-19.

The Eastern Cape currently accounts for 13,3 percent of infections nationally.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane on his inspection of COVID-19 facilities.

The visit will start at the Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay where the provincial government will present to the President an overview of its management of the pandemic.

The presentation will be followed by a walkabout of the hospital designated to treat COVID-19.

The President will then proceed to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium which has been earmarked as a facility for quarantine or isolation of COVID-19 patients.



