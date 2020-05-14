New Patent for Stem Cells Issued to VetStem Biopharma

VetStem Biopharma was issued a new patent for using novel stem cell compositions in all mammals, including humans.

We have invested heavily in patent protection of our technology and we have engaged appropriate counsel to work with companies interested in licensing our technology for commercial use.” — Dr. Bob Harman, VetStem and PSC CEO

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, has been issued a major patent that covers multiple methods of preparing and using novel stem cell compositions and kits comprising the same. This patent focuses on stem cell compositions from adipose (fat) tissue and covers all types of injury or disease in mammals including humans. The patent also covers methods for freezing, container storage, shipping of the containers to doctors and veterinarians, and storing the cell population under refrigeration.

The new patent adds to VetStem’s patent portfolio for use in veterinary medicine. VetStem has licensed much of this portfolio to Personalized Stem Cells, Inc., a spinoff of VetStem, for use in humans. CEO and founder of both VetStem and PSC, Dr. Bob Harman, believes these patents are an important way to strengthen the company’s intellectual property in the rapidly developing field of regenerative medicine. Dr. Harman believes it is crucial to take appropriate actions to protect the market they are developing and to optimize the value of the companies. Dr. Harman stated, “We have invested heavily in patent protection of our technology and we have engaged appropriate counsel to work with companies interested in licensing our technology for commercial use.”

VetStem is the first company to provide adipose derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada and has provided those services for over 14,000 animals. PSC was formed in 2018 as a spinoff of VetStem and started its first FDA approved clinical trial in December of 2019 for knee osteoarthritis. Both VetStem and PSC strive to stay at the forefront of the field to advance and legitimize stem cell treatments. They continue to explore non-standard uses for stem cells such as organ failure, traumatic brain injury, and immune-mediated diseases. Most recently, PSC submitted an Investigational New Drug application for a clinical trial for COVID-19 patients.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years, VetStem has provided stem cell services for over 14,000 animals and has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance human regenerative medicine. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), offers qualified physicians, a GMP compliant stem cell product for use in approved clinical trials. PSC has licensed a portfolio of patents and applications in the field of regenerative medicine including patents for treating COVID-19 lung disease.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.