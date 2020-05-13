Novel Coworking provides post-COVID small business assistance for hundreds of clients

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is providing small business assistance to its clients in partnership with Shields Legal Group. The Chicago-based company stepped up to deliver more than office space by assisting clients in receiving federal assistance through the CARES Act: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as informational videos, resources, and helpful links to support the process of getting back to business.

“In addition to taking immediate health and safety action inside our centers, Novel Coworking looked forward to the financial wellness and stability of our clients,” said Kris Elliott, Chief Operating Officer of Novel Coworking. “We quickly deployed a website platform with abundant resources and helped more than 900 clients navigate the CARES Act and SBA Payroll Protection Program funding,” Elliott added.

Through the partnership, Novel Coworking and Shields Legal Group provided an exclusive link walking clients through an outline of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and how to quickly apply for and receive assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program. After large banks exhausted their funding, clients were advised to develop relationships with local credit unions to be prepared for the second round of PPP funding in early May.

“We are proud to partner with Novel Coworking to help small businesses navigate the turbulent waters of the pandemic,” said Jim Shields, Founder and Principal, Shields Legal Group. “Novel Coworking has impressed us with their attention to detail, their concern for clients, and their ability to pivot in their communications quickly. Shields Legal Group created a Back to Business page exclusively for Novel Coworking clients, which provided valuable and up-to-date information on the CARES Act. Client acceptance has been astounding.”

Novel also provided clients with “Our Promise To You”, a post-COVID-19 protection plan detailing new health and safety guidelines that follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and have been implemented at all centers.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than three million square feet of workspace in 38 locations including Albany, Alexandria, Austin, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, St. Petersburg, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



