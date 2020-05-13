CIVATREE TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS TO THE U.S. AS CIVATREE TECHNOLOGIES USA & LAUNCHES NEW BRAND WITH REDESIGNED WEBSITE

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civatree Technologies (headquartered in Toronto, ON Canada), a leading provider of services and solutions for SAP virtualization, migration and automation, announces the expansion of their business in the United States. Civatree Technologies USA, Inc. opened its US headquarters in downtown Miami, FL in November 2019. Within months of launching, Civatree Technologies USA’s Dell certification was accelerated to Dell Gold Partner distinction.“We are excited to expand our offerings in the US,” stated Richard Lichtenstein, President, Civatree Technologies. “As one of the leading SAP infrastructure and virtualization consultants, Civatree is completely dedicated to the Dell Technologies solutions stack, including VMware, and we continue to work with Dell Technologies on turnkey SAP solutions. This will help customers gain large cost savings and eliminate risk.”As part of its expansion, Civatree also relaunched a newly redesigned website on May 1, 2020. “It’s a creative and clean site that will allow us to build on to our other branding efforts”, said Lichtenstein. “We wanted a polished look to our brand that reflects our established leadership position in the industry as we expand to newer markets.”The site debuted to Civatree and its partners on April 30, 2020. It highlights a new partner portal that allows partners like VMware and Dell Technologies to privately access shared resources to support and accelerate the sales process. The overall website is more user friendly with well-planned information architecture and effective navigation and clean code, all of which creates a strong user experience for both customers and partners.About Civatree TechnologiesCivatree Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies, is the leading SAP on VMware services partner and the preferred SAP services organization of Dell Technologies. Civatree offers solutions to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their SAP or SAP HANA journey, providing services and products that modernize SAP deployments, from migrations to cloud enablement, automation, and disaster-recovery. Whether it is designing and architecting or conducting a health-check to help improve and transform an existing environment, Civatree is the trusted advisor throughout the journey. Through Civatree’s collective experience, they deliver innovative solutions that greatly reduce costs and enable customers to capitalize on solving today’s SAP efficiency challenges. Civatree is based in Toronto, Ontario and Miami, FL. www.civatree.com



