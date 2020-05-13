New super absorbent, Nobel prize winning material, Graphene infused sanitary napkins and panty liners have arrived!

The future of sanitary napkins & panty liners has descended upon us.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are accustomed to seeing disruption in the technology arena on a regular basis. When a Unicorn strikes in the human need category it really grabs our attention. Jewel Premium Sanitary Napkins and Panty Liners (jewelpads.com) were introduced to the world on June 1st 2019. Many of the Jewel customers are amazed after having their Jewel experience to discover that a passionate Father, Husband and U.S. Veteran is the brain behind the Jewel products. Jewel has already accomplished some major milestones to be the "new kid on the block" in the corporate dominated space of sanitary napkins and panty liners. Jewel is FDA registered, BBB accredited, NaVOBA and NMSDC certified all within the space of being in business for less than one year.Jewel products has a unique design that offers a super absorbent, absorbency system, 8 layers of protection highlighted by the introduction of a Graphene (Nobel Prize winning material) infused strip that may assist with the well known challenges associated with many female’s monthly cycles. Jewel products come in 5 variations, Moderate flow, Heavy Flow, Super Heavy Flow, Panty Liners and Panty Liners with wings (jewelpads.com).Our marketing and branding strategy is to create a movement and awareness campaign, that would serve as the catalyst to the introduction of these pads to females worldwide. Accordingly, Justice For My Jewel (jfmj.org) is the campaign that is informing males and females about the potential harmful affects today’s top selling sanitary napkins and tampons may have on a female’s body. JFMJ campaign is the brainchild of Jewel’s founder and is consistent with our slogan “Finally her feminine flow has met it’s match”. The Justice For My Jewel campaign has been very active in the community through education and awareness by hosting focus groups domestically and abroad, 5K Run/Walks, vending events and it's very first Gala in June of 2019. Jewel currently is in the midst of it's $10,000.00 Giveaway to it's customer base and new potential customers that are willing to give the Jewel product line a chance (the giveaway ends May 31st).The pandemic that we all are in the midst of has affected commerce in ways that no-one was able to forecast. Jewel has not only survived but is thriving during this time by reaching amazing financial heights for a new start up. The odds have been stacked against Jewel from the start, no big investment capital, a female product operating around the vision of a man, the pandemic, while also being a start up but despite the odds Jewel has been able to generate approximately $3 million in revenue from a $6 product in less than one year. The stance that has been taken to encompass the Jewel business model and vision is very simple, females just want to be "comfortable and dry" during that time of month. For more info visit www.jewelpads.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.