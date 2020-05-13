Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (13 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 49 Benadir: 26 South West: 9 Puntland: 8 Somaliland: 6

Male: 38 Female: 11 Recovery: 4 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 1,219 Total recoveries: 130 Total deaths: 52



