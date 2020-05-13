There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,143 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (13 May 2020)

Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia Download logo

New cases confirmed today: 49 Benadir: 26 South West: 9 Puntland: 8 Somaliland: 6

Male: 38 Female: 11 Recovery: 4 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 1,219 Total recoveries: 130 Total deaths: 52

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.