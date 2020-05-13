Cloud Security Leader, Armor, Announces that Liz Barnhart and Leah McLean Have Been Named to CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel List

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor®, a leading global cybersecurity software company that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Liz Barnhart, Senior Director of Global Channel Sales for Armor, and Leah McLean, Armor’s Worldwide Director of Channel and Alliance Partner Marketing, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.

While at Armor, Barnhart and McLean have launched customized sales and marketing campaigns, as well as programs, to increase pipeline and revenue for Armor’s partners, designed security training programs tailored to partners’ business needs, and extended the reach of Armor’s sales teams by engaging and enabling the most effective MSP and VAR partners with new routes to market.

“Liz and Leah have been key contributors to the success of Armor’s Global Partner Program, and they are integral to continuing this success, especially as we launch new product functionality, partner-customer management capabilities and go-to-market programs for our global partners,” said Mark Woodward, Armor CEO. “We applaud them for being named to CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list.”

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1000 customers in over 40 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Elizabeth Clarke Armor 678-361-8684 Elizabeth.Clarke@armor.com Jennifer Hogan The Channel Company jhogan@thechannelcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.