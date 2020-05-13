HOTEL EQUITIES SELECTED TO MANAGE SPRINGHILL SUITES BY MARRIOTT HOTEL IN TOPEKA, KANSAS OPENING FALL 2020

/EIN News/ -- TOPEKA, KS, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner and operator Hotel Equities (HE) announced its selection as the management firm for the new-build Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Topeka, Kansas. The hotel is located at 29th & Fairlawn, with plans to open in October 2020. Klaton Hotels Topeka, LLC owns the hotel development and HE will operate the hotel upon opening.

“We are proud to partner with the ownership group to bring this new Marriott property to the Topeka community,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. “Our proven track record of providing quick ramp in market and superior returns will bode well for the project and ownership alike.”

“Our team is highly focused on ensuring this hotel is successful upon opening,” said Bryan DeCort, executive vice president for HE. “As consumer confidence continues to rise and business and leisure travel resume safely, our staff will be prepared to welcome guests with an unmatched level of cleanliness, guest safety and exceptional service. We look forward to adding the SHS Topeka hotel to the Hotel Equities family and supporting our new associates with the full breadth of operational support.”

The new-build hotel is one of several Marriott properties managed by HE. The spacious suites will provide a range of complimentary amenities and guests can also enjoy access to a fully equipped meeting space.

“As we work to finalize construction, we are eager to work with experienced operators who know how to train a team to provide top-tier service,” explains Jim Klausman, President, Klaton Hotels Topeka, LLC. “Hotel Equities’ best-in-class reputation adds significant value to this partnership and we welcome their expertise to grow our team and make this hotel a success.”

With construction expected to finish in the fall of 2020, guests will soon be able to experience Topeka in comfort and style. Along with providing management expertise, HE is assisting hotel owners with development services and financial workout guidance to help the industry prevail during these uncertain economic times.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 140+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

