Jersey City Partners with LogistiCare to Deliver Healthy Meals to Hundreds of Residents Most in Need Amid Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, NJ, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey City’s Department of Health and Human Services, with the help of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and a partnership with LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for New Jersey Medicaid participants, is using its temporary, excess capacity to deliver food to Jersey City residents who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 23rd, the food delivery program has utilized the services of LogistiCare transportation provider, Extracare, to deliver health meals to food insecure members of the community, who would have previously relied on public transportation to go to the store or to other food sources. To date, the collaborative effort has served meals to over 120 families who are identified as recipients through their local food pantries based on need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been caused great hardship for many of our residents, especially those who rely on essential services, which is why the city has stepped up to recognize the changing needs and work to ensure that everyone safely receives food to eat and any other resources that we’ve expanded over the past two months,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. “By adapting our services and working together with LogistiCare and the Community FoodBank, more residents have food on their tables,” Fulop added.

“I was happy to connect the city of Jersey City with LogistiCare which allowed residents to stay home and receive food safely, while utilizing state resources,” said Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti of the 31st Legislative District. The delivery service that LogistiCare is providing solved the need the city was facing and I’m thankful.”

“During this time of extraordinary need, innovative collaborations help us reach our neighbors,” said President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey Carlos Rodriguez. “We are grateful to Jersey City and LogistiCare for their partnership.”

“The process to apply for food delivery is quite simple,” said Lori Bonderowitz, Senior Vice President of New Jersey Client Services for LogistiCare. “Jersey City residents register with us for the delivery service, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey provides the food packages, and we use our pre-existing resources to create routes, pick up food, and complete the delivery. There is nothing more rewarding for us than to be able to help those who need it most,” Bonderowitz added.

LogistiCare’s on-going relationship with the State of New Jersey and its new relationships with food banks, municipalities, nonprofits and government entities, represents the company’s ability to adjust to meet the needs of the state’s most vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

About the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 50 million meals through its network of more than 1,000 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living. For more information about the Community FoodBank of New Jersey visit www.cfbnj.org .

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare visit www.logisticare.com.

