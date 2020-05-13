Coronavirus - Uganda: Medical Kits donation for COVID-19 by National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Fellowship Churches

The National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Fellowship Churches donated Personal Protective Equipment kits, Paper kits and N95-Niosh masks worth UGX 3.1Bn. “This is a great boost to our response” Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation. #STAYSAFEUG



