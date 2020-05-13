ACG-NY and Chief Outsiders Take the Pulse of Private Equity Investors

Report entitled “The Great Commercial Engine Restart: Private Equity views as we prepare to exit lockdown” released this week.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Houston, TX, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Association for Corporate Growth – New York chapter, and Chief Outsiders, LLC announced the release of their report, “The Great Commercial Engine Restart: Private Equity views as we prepare to exit lockdown.” The report shows the pulse of Private Equity thinking as we enter May and states begin to ease their restrictions and allow businesses to reopen, indicating that many will find a business environment that’s very different from the one they left before the lockdowns started. The survey explores how the speed at which firms are able to not just adapt but to lean into these changes will impact how quickly and well they can restart their commercial engines. The report provides insight into what changes private equity investors expect their portfolio companies to make to their go-to-market strategies to address expected changes in the market and their customers.

Nearly two-thirds (60%) of those surveyed consider their portfolio companies’ commercial engines as important as other elements such as supply chain and liquidity, and most of the rest (38%) rate it pretty important even if not at the same level as the other elements. Many think their companies are ready to restart their commercial engines (40%) or will be ready soon (53%). In addition, 71% of respondents expect digital marketing and ecommerce to be more important for their companies going forward.

“Given the fundamental changes they expect to have to make – everything from their value proposition and messaging, to pricing, targeted customers, lead/demand gen activities, and marketing and sales teams structures – we don’t see how they can be ready just yet. Especially as the scope of these changes are still uncertain”, said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner at Chief Outsiders.

At the same time, many of the PE firms surveyed expect their own marketing efforts to change in the post pandemic world. Specifically, they expect to adjust their own value proposition and messaging to have to change. “As the Private Equity class looks to come out of lockdown and into a new business and investment paradigm, it will be even more important for managers to clearly articulate value to investors and potential acquisition targets,” added Vikash Magdani, Executive Director at ACG-New York. “Many are working on engagement plans, how they will convey value and differentiate themselves in a crowded market.”

The full report, The Great Commercial Engine Restart: Private Equity views as we prepare to exit lockdown, is available here.

About ACG-NY

ACG is the largest and most influential committee steered member-based network for the Global Middle Market Private Capital community. The network focuses on promoting best practice, knowledge and intelligence for capital providers, industry executives and those that service them whilst providing a platform for concierge networking, deal making and fund raising.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 65 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

