Benjamin Bellwether releases Sustainability Basics for Fashion Business educational course

Benjamin Bellwether, information & ideas for fashion's product developers

The course provides fashion businesses with strategies they can use right now, to start their sustainability journey or reinforce their current processes

Now, more than ever, we need our fashion brands to double down on sustainability...but not just focusing on being eco-friendly and socially responsible.” — Benjamin Bellwether

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin Bellwether, a fashion trend forecasting and business acumen service based in New York City, today announced the launch of its educational course on sustainability for fashion business. The course, Sustainability Basics for Fashion Business, provides a framework for assessing fashion’s current impact, how to structure your current business model, develop sustainable products and how to market the message to your customers.While reducing the industry’s environmental and social impact has been the primary concern of sustainable fashion business strategies, the course also aims to get the conversation going about how to educate your workforce and market to your customers about sustainability. Ultimately, the course asks the question: will your business be around in ten years?Benjamin Bellwether’s Sustainability Basics for Fashion Business course content includes:- fashion’s current impact, explaining the buzz words in sustainability and how to measure your own impacts;- structuring your business with CSR, how to offset emissions and how to still make profits with sustainability;- transforming your process through end to end product development, eco-friendly fabrics and dye processes, supply chain management, sustainable merchandising and packaging; and,- sharing that message with your customer through a newly created marketing mix, an authentic voice and certifications.“Now, more than ever, we need our fashion brands to double down on sustainability...but not just focusing on being eco-friendly and socially responsible,” says Bellwether. “We are in a time where we need to all stand together, with our customers, and change our thinking. Help one another refocus on what really matters in the products that we buy, how we can create a community of value for every single person and create a future for all of us, not just some of us.”Learn more at benjaminbellwether.com/courses About Benjamin Bellwether:Benjamin Bellwether provides information and ideas for fashion’s product developers. We specialize in sustainability, fashion trend forecasting and marketing. Through our website, you can access free Quick Insights and downloadable Courses to educate yourself on sustainability and marketing for your business.



