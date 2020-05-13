Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Size to Reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2026; Rising Focus of Manufacturers to Install Safety Features in Vehicles will Spur Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key players covered are Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichafen AG, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Hitachi Automotive System Ltd, Mando Corporation, Netradyne and more players profiled in autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market research report

Here Are Some of the Questions that This Report Answers:

What are the AEB market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

How will changing consumer preferences affect the market in the coming years?

How many companies would be able to gain the maximum share soon?

Which region is likely to dominate in terms of revenue?

What are the market opportunities and challenges?

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need to Improve Vehicle Safety Features Would Drive Growth

The governments of several countries are gradually implementing new strategies to lower the increasing number of road accidents. They are hence, applying strict norms and regulations on all the automotive manufacturers to refine the safety features of the vehicles. The Indian government, for instance, is trying to make it compulsory for all the passenger and commercial vehicles to be equipped with AEB system. Often, accidents occur because of the driver’s negligence or distractions. Also, the key companies are investing huge sums in research and development activities to integrate AEB systems in vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Segment-

Disc Segment to Lead Owing to its Ability to Reduce a Vehicle’s Weight

Based on component type, the market is bifurcated into drum and disc. Out of these, the drum segment procured 33% AEB market share in 2018. This segment would grow steadily owing to the low cost and maintenance of vehicles equipped with this type of brake. The disc segment is set to lead in the coming years because of the higher adoption of commercial and passenger cars worldwide. These brakes are also lightweight and hence, aid in reducing the overall weight of the vehicles. Hence, their demand is more as compared to the drum brakes.



Regional Analysis-



Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Availability of Cost-effective Raw Materials

In terms of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to generate the maximum autonomous emergency braking market revenue and dominate during the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the mandatory installation of this braking system in countries, namely, China, India, and Japan. Also, raw materials are available in this region at very low cost. It would also contribute to the market growth. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to remain in the second position backed by the implementation of strict government rules and laws regarding the installation of safety equipment in all types of vehicles.



Key Companies Introduce New AEB Systems to Boost Sales

The market houses numerous small, medium, and big enterprises that are working towards fulfilling the urgent demand from their large consumer bases. They are conducting many research and development activities to unveil state-of-the-art products and gain more sales. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:



List of key Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Manufacturers include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichafen AG

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd

Mando Corporation

Netradyne



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Brake Type Disc Drum Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type Crash Imminent Braking Dynamic Braking Support Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!



Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

January 2019: Valeo introduced its brand new innovations that would transform digital mobility, powertrain electrification, and autonomous vehicles at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The company’s two unique products, namely, Valeo Voyage XR and Valeo Drive4U® Remote would aid in stimulating the virtual presence of an individual, as well as in operating autonomous vehicles remotely, respectively.

December 2017: Netradyne launched its ADAS solution specially created for Indian road conditions. It is a part of its Driveri™ platform. It is a vision-based system equipped with 4 cameras on the windscreen to enable fleet managers in detecting positive driver performance and improving safety in commercial vehicles.





