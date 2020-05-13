Nationally Accredited College of Hypnotherapy Offering Free Private Hypnotherapy Sessions in Response to COVID-19

School’s Director, George Kappas, Available for Interviews to Discuss Impact of ‘Information Overload’ on People Due to Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hypnosis Motivation Institute’s (HMI) College of Hypnotherapy is offering free online private hypnotherapy sessions for anyone suffering stress and anxiety from the prolonged “Safer at Home” sequestered mandates.

The school is a nationally accredited educational institution that has been studying the effects and treatment of “Message Unit Overload” for more than 50 years.

“Much of the stress and anxiety people are experiencing are being caused by the consumption of an overwhelming amount of information related to COVID-19, everything from traditional news sources and social media, to daily word-of-mouth conversations,” said George Kappas, MA, LMFT, clinical director at HMI’s College of Hypnotherapy. “Our free sessions can help people access the subconscious part of their minds and redirect their suggestibility that has been temporarily hijacked, back to something healthy and good, like gratitude and love, sleep and laughter, and all the many positives in life.”

Anyone interested can click here or visit https://hypnosis.edu/COVID-19 to schedule a free one-on-one hypnotherapy video session and learn more about COVID-19 Information Overload.

“Hypnotherapy has helped millions of people overcome fears, anxieties and myriad other challenges,” added Kappas. “We believe it’s extremely important during this time of COVID-19 to help those who may have not experienced the benefits of hypnotherapy to improve their lives.”

About HMI

Based in Los Angeles, the Hypnosis Motivation Institute (HMI) is a non-profit, nationally accredited hypnosis training college and clinic of hypnotherapy that has been serving Southern California for more than 50 years. Home to more than 50 Certified Hypnotherapists , HMI estimates that it has provided more than 250,000 hours of private hypnotherapy services. It is this clinical experience that provides the foundation for HMI’s Hypnotherapy Certification Training and Internship program.

