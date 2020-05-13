Cobb County Schools Select Sports Turf Company to Renovate 16 High School Fields

West Georgia-based sports construction company installing High Performance and Durable fields for Cobb County student-athletes

Sports Turf exceeded our expectations across the board, and we are excited to break ground” — Don Baker, Cobb County School District Athletic Director

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce they have been awarded the renovation project for Cobb County schools to replace the synthetic fields at all 16 of the county’s high schools. This is a very large replacement contract with a very tight schedule for the project.“This was a major decision for Cobb County staff and the Cobb County Board of Education and will greatly benefit Cobb students who use the county’s stadium fields,” said Cobb County School District Athletic Director Don Baker. “In our judgment, Sports Turf Company and AstroTurf provided the best value for our school system. Along with the play and durability advantages of the Decade system , it includes a 10-year warranty, meaning that the cost of ownership is reduced. Sports Turf exceeded our expectations across the board, and we are excited to break ground.”Sports Turf Company’s solution is an AstroTurf, RootZone® 3D Decade System . The texturized nylon RootZone fibers, coupled with the dense 60 oz. turf enables the system to encapsulate infill, which results in minimal rubber splash, less infill migration than basic systems and, most importantly, better shock absorbency. The system improves safety, playability and durability, making 3D systems the top choice for athletes and field owners alike.“We are pleased that Cobb County Schools has the faith in the Sports Turf/AstroTurf team for this tremendous responsibility of renovating their schools’ fields,” said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company. “It is such an honor to work with a system that takes that much care in selecting companies that will construct their facilities.”Sports Turf Company specializes in construction and installation of all different types of sport surfaces including natural grass and artificial turf football, baseball, soccer fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf prides itself on serving as a consultant and owner’s advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility drainage and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.# # #About Sports Turf Company:Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for nearly 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.