Capital Nitro Announces $200 Million Low Interest Funds for Global Businesses

Businesses needing funding have a new resource in Capital Nitro. Its low-interest funds are aimed at helping businesses meet their needs.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many small businesses have been put in very challenging situations by global events that were next to impossible to anticipate. This makes finding a reliable and transparent funding source high on the list of many small business priorities as they develop a plan to move into the future. Capital Nitro is answering the call. The forward-thinking investment company recently announced it is offering a new fund for helping businesses in need of working capital. This low-interest debt is geared towards companies with solid performance history. The fund is capped at Equivalent of Working Capital Expense of One Year or $1 Million. The enthusiasm surrounding the new $200 million fund is high and rising.“Capital Nitro pledges $200 Million to help Small and Medium industries,” commented Mr. Promoj Lakra, VP Operations of Capital Nitro. “In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses need support. I'm proud that this will help many businesses continue their operations and help keep up the employment rate. We are here working for a Better Community for everyone. It’s an important part of our mission.”Capital Nitro focuses on helping fund entrepreneurs scale up their industries with low-interest loans. The company looks forward to discussing details with potential clients.For more information be sure to visit www.capitalnitro.com



