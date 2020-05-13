Digital Ally, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Operating Results on Wednesday, May 20 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Digital Ally to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Operating Results Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time



Lenexa, KS, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Wednesday, May 20 at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the first quarter of 2020 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #7136016 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from May 20, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 20, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #7136016.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com

Follow Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter



Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.