Green Builder Media and Hilti Team Up On "Strides in Fire Safety for Mass Wood Timber Buildings" Ebook

Tall Mass Wood Timber buildings have captured the design imagination of North America. As these buildings are poised to go taller, leading firestop company Hilti North America has stepped in with innovative fire safety.

As Tall Mass Wood Timber (MWT) buildings get taller, municipalities, the building industry, and the public ask questions about how these buildings perform in a fire and how the building codes should be written to accommodate them.

Hilti responded by marshaling all the tools at its disposal to perform rigorous testing of Mass Wood Timber component assemblies--primarily Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)--in its state-of-the-art testing labs. The results of the testing and details about the company’s bid to get third-party certification for this innovative building method is detailed in the book.

“Strides In Fire Safety for Mass Wood Timber Buildings” includes information on:

The growth of the Mass Wood Timber market for Tall Buildings.

How building codes are changing to accommodate MWT buildings and how they are addressed in the 2021 International Building Code.

The results of Hilti’s firestop solutions testing.

The status of getting third-party rated firestop assemblies.

Four game-changing products that are propelling the MWT Tall Building market forward.

Future trends for the Tall MWT market.

“The adoption of mass wood timber speaks to a growing environmental and economical consciousness in the commercial construction industry,” says Rafael Garcia, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hilti. “Reducing the carbon footprint and increasing efficiency on the construction site have become priorities and Hilti is fully prepared to support this green alternative. Our leadership and longevity in firestop technology and testing is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with innovative solutions to help improve fire and life safety. The MWT market will continue to grow, and Hilti is uniquely positioned to help propel it forward.”

“Green Builder Media’s goal is to promote the most sustainable, innovative building products and practices out there, and as this ebook details, MWT fits the bill,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “Made from renewable wood sources, MWT is lighter weight, requiring less substantial foundations, which means reduced resource use, and its beneficial thermal properties sync with the country’s move to a net-zero energy future.”

ABOUT HILTI

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti’s expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media covers a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home tech, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data service that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

