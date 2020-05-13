Monaker Launches New Maupintour.com Website, Re-energizes Historic Travel Brand

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, FL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has launched the new Maupintour.com website, re-energizing the historic 70 year-old tour company with technology for post-pandemic travel.



Maupintour can trace its roots back to the late 1940s as a well-known and respected name in the travel industry. In the 1950s Maupintour became the first company to send tourists into the Soviet Union after World War II. The tours were unprecedented in tourism and received wide national press coverage that instantly established Maupintour as an innovative, forward-thinking company, a reputation that it still maintains. Maupintour is widely recognized by its customers and established travel agencies for creating outstanding & unique itineraries. Historically, Maupintour experienced admirable repeat customer rates and continues to have strong brand recognition in the tour packaging community.

The Maupintour.com launch builds on its legacy of personalized travel by expanding the brand offering to include:

· Customized individual tour packages (offered today)

· Luxury & Ultra-Luxury Vacation Home Rentals (via connection to Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) scheduled summer 2020)

· High-touch luxury travel services: including access to book private air, vacation home rentals, and activities (projected fall 2020)

Mr. Tim Sikora, Monaker chief information officer and chief operating officer, commented, “As we position Monaker for 2020 post pandemic travel bookings, Maupintour will play a growing role in the Monaker portfolio by expanding the cornerstone brand to include alternative lodging and high-touch luxury travel, cross leveraging our proprietary MBE technology. We are excited to re-energize Maupintour’s legacy of innovation and personalized service and know our guests should find the new Maupintour.com an easy to use resource with access to high touch services to plan and book vacation travel.”

Mr. Sikora continued, “Parallel to the Maupintour build, and further positioning Monaker for post-pandemic bookings, we’ve continued work on MBE distributor connections and a new build for our Business Travel Solution. Industry groups are cautiously optimistic travel bookings could begin this summer with a ramp into 2021 and with work underway, Monaker should be better positioned to capture bookings on several verticals.”

Maupintour is guided by the traditions and principles instilled by the late Tom Maupin -- leadership, quality, variety, value, service and the fulfillment of clients’ travel dreams.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging rental. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2019 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact:

Monaker Group, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel (954) 888-9779

rmarshall@monakergroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.