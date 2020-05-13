Charles & Colvard Launches with Leading Canadian Retailer, Hudson’s Bay

- Lab Created Moissanite Jewelry Now Available on TheBay.com -

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard , Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, today announced its launch with Hudson’s Bay, the iconic Canadian department store. An assortment of fine jewelry featuring Moissanite by Charles & Colvard® gemstones is now available to the retailer’s robust digital audience on TheBay.com.



“We are pleased to announce our launch with Hudson’s Bay, a department store offering consumers an assortment of high-quality fashion apparel and accessories. With Hudson’s Bay’s incredible understanding of their customers’ shopping interests, we’ve curated an assortment of ethically sourced fine jewelry products to appeal to their online customers,” said Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard. “As we grow our digital footprint, we continue to push forward our omnichannel strategy to be everywhere our customers are shopping. We are confident our lab created moissanite jewelry is a great complement to the other fine jewelry items available to customers on TheBay.com.”

The assortment now available on TheBay.com includes Moissanite by Charles & Colvard bridal and fashion rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings in 14k white, yellow and rose gold.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com .

