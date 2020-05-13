Auth0 Board of Directors Welcomes Smartsheet CFO as New Member

/EIN News/ -- Industry veteran Jennifer Ceran joins Board; Auth0 adds new VPs to bolster leadership

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced that Jennifer Ceran has joined its Board of Directors. Ceran has more than three decades of technology and SaaS industry experience, and will serve as an integral member as Auth0 continues its exciting growth. As CFO of Smartsheet, a modern SaaS work execution platform, Ceran leads the Finance, Procurement, IT, Facilities/Real Estate, and Operational Excellence efforts, and was instrumental in Smartsheet’s successful IPO in April 2018. She will also serve as the chair of Auth0’s Audit Committee.

“We are honored to welcome Jenny to our board, and look forward to her counsel as a trusted advisor to our company,” said Eugenio Pace, Auth0 CEO and co-founder. “Her experience at Smartsheet will be invaluable in adding to the incredible diversity of thought that is represented across our Board of Directors.”

“The opportunity to serve on Auth0’s Board represents a highlight in my career and one that I am very excited to dive into. Auth0’s success and future potential are undeniable,” said Ceran. “I greatly respect Eugenio, the senior leadership team, and the rest of the board members, and look forward to working collaboratively to guide Auth0 on its next stage of growth.”

In addition, Auth0 announced the appointment of three prominent executives to its leadership team:

Holly Files joined as Senior Vice President of Customer Success to enable customers’ business goals through product utilization and business transformation, and extend Auth0’s mission of putting the customer first. She was previously GVP of Customer Success at New Relic.

joined as Senior Vice President of Customer Success to enable customers’ business goals through product utilization and business transformation, and extend Auth0’s mission of putting the customer first. She was previously GVP of Customer Success at New Relic. Cassio Sampaio joined as Vice President of Product and will drive Auth0's product roadmap to continue delivering innovation towards the needs of application builders. He was previously Director of Business Operations (Cloud Infrastructure) at Apple.

joined as Vice President of Product and will drive Auth0's product roadmap to continue delivering innovation towards the needs of application builders. He was previously Director of Business Operations (Cloud Infrastructure) at Apple. Ken Oestreich joined as Vice President of Product Marketing and is responsible for corporate positioning, product introductions, and driving adoption of the Auth0 platform. He was previously VP of Product Marketing at WSO2.

“To support Auth0’s rapid growth, we continually seek the brightest minds and experts within their respective domains to contribute deep knowledge to our organization,” added Pace. “Holly, Ken, and Cassio offer incredible expertise and immediately add value to Auth0 as a world-class organization.”

About Auth0

Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Jeana Tahnk

Auth0 Global Communications

press@auth0.com

Hannah Carroll

Matter for Auth0

auth0@matternow.com







