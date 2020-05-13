Armor Express Remains Open for Business to Support the U.S. Government, Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement Agencies and First Responders

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Express , a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance protective solutions for the Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement markets, Department of Defense and First Responders, announced today new contract awards and delivery orders from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.



As part of the Defense Industrial Base Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Armor Express has kept its manufacturing facilities open, continuing to deliver high-performance, life-saving body armor systems to the U.S. Department of Defense and its various branches, as well as the domestic and international law enforcement markets. Additionally, over the past two months, demand from the Federal Government has increased, as the Company has received orders from various Federal agencies including Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the U.S. Treasury, among others. And recently, Armor Express was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), to produce stab-resistant carriers with NIJ-rated Spike 3 ballistics.

The Company also announced today it has allocated space in both its Eden, NC and Central Lake, MI manufacturing facilities to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for those in need. Most recently, Armor Express has been supplying protective masks to many of its domestic law enforcement customers, first responders and some local businesses, upon request. If any member of the law enforcement or medical community is in need, please contact a local Armor Express representative for more information.

Jim Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Armor Express stated, “This global pandemic has been unlike anything we have experienced, and we cannot emphasize enough how appreciative we are to all those serving on the frontlines. Our mission to save lives has never held more meaning for Armor Express and our efforts are only achieved with the support of our distribution, supply chain and technology partners. Together, we stand ready to support America’s heroes.”

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems and related protective solutions. Founded in 2005 and following its merger with KDH Defense Systems in 2019, the Company today is one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products, proudly serving the Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement markets, the Department of Defense, First Responders, and America’s allies around the world. Through our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and operational excellence, we take pride in bringing America’s protectors home safe. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com .

Company Contact:

Glenn Wiener, Chief Strategy Officer

Tel: 212-786-6011 / Email: gwiener@armorexpress.com



