Coronavirus - Uganda: 30 Quarantine Centers in Uganda recieve Non Medical Supplies
Each centre will receive;
- 50 mattresses
- 50 blankets
- 50 pairs of bedsheets
- 500kgs of maize flour
- 15 cartons of wheat flour
- 50 pieces of washing basins
- 40 litres of cooking oil
- 250kgs of beans
- 14kgs of salt
- 250kgs of sugar
- 30 cartons of drinking water
- 4 cartons of washing soap
- 2 cartons of bathing soap
- 15 litres of Jik
- 20 litres of hand sanitizers
- 150 pairs of hand gloves
- 30 pieces of nose masks
- 160 liters of detergents
- 250kgs of riceDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
