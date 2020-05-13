Tina Motley of Fig Tree Therapy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are each of us a mind, body, spirit. One impacts all and all impacts one. If we treat the spirit as well as the mind, faith can have a profound effect on healing.

Tina Motley is a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Fig Tree Therapy. Fig Tree Therapy was founded in 2012 with the commitment to serve God through service to others.

“Our team believes the mind, body and spirit are intrinsically linked and each component has a significant influence on the other,” says Tina. “We have witnessed the impact of trauma on a person's body and mind, and the effectiveness of psychotherapy in bringing relief and hope to many, but we also believe in the sovereign power of God and His ability to bring healing.”

Though Fig Tree treats Christians and non-Christians alike, its therapists are known for their integration of Christian counseling with Trauma Informed Treatment including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing).

EMDR is an evidenced based therapy used to treat trauma related disorders, such as PTSD. By using EMDR, clients have been able to alleviate anxiety caused by traumatic memories and develop a more adaptive perspective of their experiences.

“We have core beliefs that we develop when we are younger, and often they're distorted beliefs based on an experience that we've had,” explains Tina. “Those memories are responsible for triggers. EMDR goes back into original memories that have caused the pathology and reprocesses them with bilateral stimulation.

“Once the person is able to reprocess the original memory and recognize the negative cognition, or lie, associated with the experience, he is able to arrive at a new truth.

“Because we offer Christian based counseling to those who initiate it, we often use Biblical truths to replace those lies attached the original memory.”

Still, without safety, nothing will help. Tina says building the therapeutic relationship with someone in the initial stages is crucial.

“We have to be incredibly authentic and honest,” says Tina. “People that have been traumatized are astute. We have to emotionally invest and genuinely care about the person sitting in front of us because they know if we don't.”

“I do believe in redemption,” says Tina. “It is a matter of finding the good out of the worst I have an amazing team of people who genuinely care about their clients.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tina Motley in an interview with Jim Masters on May 15th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on www.figtreetherapy.com



