Veritas Farms, Inc. Announces Expanded Relationship With Toast Distillers, Inc. to Address Hand Sanitizer Needs Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has partnered once again with Miami-based Toast Distillers, Inc., to address the growing need for hand sanitizers throughout the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 crisis.



Veritas Farms will utilize its distribution network of over 6,000 stores and rapidly growing online presence to make readily available varying sizes and dispensers of the hand sanitizer produced locally by The Miami Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, Inc.

The hand sanitizer contains 70% isopropyl alcohol, aloe vera, and vitamin E. It will be available online beginning Monday, May 18th, through Veritas Farms’ robust online platform at https://www.theveritasfarms.com/shop/.

Toast Distillers, Inc. has been adroit in responding to demand for hand sanitizers both in South Florida and nationwide since the early stages of COVID-19. This demand is from many sectors including military, government, and traditional retail.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, “We are excited to add hand sanitizers to our expanding product lines both at the store level and our online platform. “It is a great feeling to be partnering again with Toast Distillers, Inc. as we did at Art Basel as the Official Health and Wellness Sponsor during Miami Art Week in December 2019.”

“To work again with Alex and his marketing team to maximize distribution of Veritas Farms-branded hand sanitizers is right in line with our current distilling objectives,” said Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis, founder and president of Toast Distillers, Inc. “Veritas Farms ― which has a national presence with multiple products in many of the major retail chains, as well as online ― is the perfect retail partner for Toast Distillers, Inc.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

Toll-Free: (888) 549-7888

E-mail: ir@theveritasfarms.com

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast.” It is known best for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where the company produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email info@toastdistillers.com or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

