Blucora to Present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan TMC Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled financial solutions that empower people to achieve their goals, announced today that Chris Walters, President and CEO and Marc Mehlman, CFO are scheduled to virtually present at the 48th annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast as well as the replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events section of Blucora’s investor relations website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people’s goals. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the leading tax-focused broker-dealer, with $61 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2020, and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users in 2019. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com .

Contact:

Bill Michalek

Blucora Investor Relations

(972) 870-6463







