OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Needham 15th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference. Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Scott Clements will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET the same day. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available from the investor relations section of the OneSpan website at investors.onespan.com .

Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Mark Hoyt, CFO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference. Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Scott Clements will present at 2:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. Mark Hoyt, CFO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings on Monday, June 8, 2020.

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com .

