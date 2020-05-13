Kratos Awarded $4.9 Million Contract to Update Satellite Ground System for Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN)

Allows AFSCN to leverage current technology as it transitions to a Digital IP Architecture

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it had been awarded a $4.9 million contract to modernize the infrastructure and systems that interconnect the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN) sites under the AFSCN Network Edge Transport System (ANETS) program. The ANETS system will enable the AFSCN to meet the growing needs of its user community.



“Kratos is deeply experienced with the AFSCN, having provided services to support the AFSCN in the past,” said Mike Rice, Vice President of Kratos Space Federal SATCOM & Ground Systems. “The new ANETS system will enable the AFSCN to more efficiently scale to meet the increasing demands from AFSCN users.”

Kratos will provide CACI, the prime contractor for this program, and the government a modular, low-risk, turnkey, integrated solution based on mature Commercial Off-the Shelf (COTS) technology. The solution will be comprised of two systems: Wide Area Network Interface Function (WANIF) and a Wide Area Network (WAN) Resource Manager (WRM) system.

Kratos will supply the WANIF units, based on a highly modular and scalable design, to interconnect AFSCN sites. The WANIF units utilize Kratos’ cutting edge technology that provides protection against data loss during IP network transport. Kratos will also supply the WRM, which is based on COTS software applications running on COTS hardware (dedicated servers or private cloud), to proactively manage and control the WANIF units that are deployed globally. The WRM encompasses Kratos’ suite of network management and control products for terrestrial and enterprise network operations, satellite networks and network devices.



The core COTS technologies for ANETS are currently in operation supporting some of the largest and most critical space-ground systems in the world for the Intelligence Community, U.S. Department of Defense and commercial sectors.

