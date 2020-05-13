Asurio, Inc. Announces New Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software Core Functionality in the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System

New fire extinguisher inspection software functionality embedded in the BirdDog Mobile Inspection System offers powerful capabilities to streamline & simplify the inspection & tracking of fire extinguishers and other portable devices

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), a Colorado technology company that offers the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System, today introduced Extinguisher Tracker – powerful, new fire extinguisher inspection software functionality embedded in the BirdDog Mobile Inspection System. This new fire extinguisher tracking software allows fire safety contractors and in-house facility management departments to streamline the process of inspecting, tracking & maintaining portable fire extinguishers in facilities they manage.



Extinguisher Tracker has features and functions that help solve challenges traditionally found in the process of inspecting and maintaining fire extinguishers in commercial facilities where there are many fire extinguishers, such as office buildings, campus & university buildings, hospitals & medical facilities, and more.

This new fire extinguisher inspection software functionality is available immediately as part of the BirdDog Mobile Inspection System. As a result, the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System now offers the most powerful blend of inspection technology for:

Fire sprinkler systems inspections (NFPA 25)

Fire alarm systems inspections (NPPA 72)

Fire extinguisher inspections (NFPA 10)

“People pay far too little attention to the importance of fire extinguishers,” noted Asurio President Top Myers. “The National Fire Protection Association reports that 93% of all fire-related deaths and 95 percent of property damage happen when a fire has gone beyond the early stages. For fire extinguishers to help provide early-stage fire suppression, they have to be in the correct location and they have to be in good working order. Asurio’s new fire extinguisher inspection software module helps ensure this,” he said.

How Does BirdDog Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software Work?

BirdDog’s new Extinguisher Tracker software module greatly simplifies the process of inspecting, tracking, and maintaining portable, movable equipment including fire extinguishers, fire hoses, first aid kits, and other fire safety devices and equipment. Here’s how it works:

Field inspectors may use Android, Apple, or Microsoft tablets loaded with BirdDog software to log fire extinguisher inspection information.

Inspectors use industry-standard bar code scanning hardware to scan the bar code on individual fire extinguishers.

Once the bar code is scanned, the BirdDog fire extinguisher inspection software database of fire extinguishers automatically provides the make and model of the fire extinguisher in a drop-down menu in the software, as well as leading field inspectors through a series of questions for the fire extinguisher inspection process. The BirdDog fire extinguisher inspection module will ask and require that field inspectors log information such as: Is the fire extinguisher in the correct location? Is the fire extinguisher full of fire retardant? Is it time for the fire extinguisher to undergo routine maintenance? Is it time for the fire extinguisher to be pulled out of service and/or replaced? Does the fire extinguisher require service that’s under warranty...and more.

Once the fire extinguisher inspection has been completed, inspectors upload the inspection data on their mobile device to their company’s office via the Internet.

Once the data has been uploaded to BirdDog’s Administrative Software, the BirdDog inspection system automatically can generate reports to prove compliance with local and national fire codes, as well as streamline the physical process of planning for fire extinguisher maintenance.

Benefits of the BirdDog Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software

BirdDog’s Extinguisher Tracker software module offers the following benefits for fire safety contractors and facility management departments:

More comprehensive & accurate fire extinguisher inspections

More efficient planning for fire extinguisher maintenance

Improved compliance with local & national regulations

Improved safety

Reduced risk

“A large part of an extinguisher inspection revolves around inventory management,” explained Chris Stamas, Fredriksen Fire Equipment Co., of Chicago, Ill. “Contractors need to know what’s on-site before going there so they know what inventory should be loaded in the truck & what repairs need to be made. If you don’t have proper fire extinguisher inventory records, you’re flying blind, which wastes time, results in more trips to facilities, and impedes accurate scheduling of jobs. Extinguisher Tracker solves those efficiency issues,” he said.

New BirdDog Fire Extinguisher Inspection Software Brings Game-changing Technology for Contractors & Facility Managers

BirdDog’s new, enhanced fire extinguisher inspection software capabilities offer the following helpful features & functions:

Integrated Administrative & Field Tech Platform: The inspection administration & field inspection software for fire extinguishers are integrated into one platform for easy data migration from the field to the office;

The inspection administration & field inspection software for fire extinguishers are integrated into one platform for easy data migration from the field to the office; Support for Microsoft, Android & Apple: Field techs who are responsible for fire extinguisher inspections can use Apple, Android, or Microsoft tablets to record inspection results. BirdDog also can work in online or off-line mode on all 3 mobile platforms. This means that field inspectors working deep in the heart of a building where they can’t access a wireless internet connection can conduct their inspection, save the data, and upload the fire extinguisher inspection results once they can access a viable internet connection.

Field techs who are responsible for fire extinguisher inspections can use Apple, Android, or Microsoft tablets to record inspection results. BirdDog also can work in online or off-line mode on all 3 mobile platforms. This means that field inspectors working deep in the heart of a building where they can’t access a wireless internet connection can conduct their inspection, save the data, and upload the fire extinguisher inspection results once they can access a viable internet connection. Powerful Report Generation Capabilities: BirdDog’s fire extinguisher inspection software allows for fast, easy report generation to provide to fire marshals, insurance representatives, Joint Commission representatives, and building owners and managers.

BirdDog’s fire extinguisher inspection software allows for fast, easy report generation to provide to fire marshals, insurance representatives, Joint Commission representatives, and building owners and managers. New, Enhanced NFPA 10-compliant Inspection Form: BirdDog offers a new NFPA-10-ET fire extinguisher inspection form that leads fire extinguisher inspectors through the inspection process.

BirdDog offers a new NFPA-10-ET fire extinguisher inspection form that leads fire extinguisher inspectors through the inspection process. Fire Extinguisher Product Information Included in New Extinguisher Tracker Inspection Form: BirdDog’s enhanced fire extinguisher inspection functionality has powerful asset tracking capabilities that “auto-populate” the manufacturer, model & size of the fire extinguisher simply by scanning the fire extinguisher’s bar code.

BirdDog Extinguisher Tracker Pricing

Existing BirdDog users who want to add fire extinguisher inspections to their roster of services can obtain the new NFPA-10-ET fire extinguisher inspection form for $995.

Existing BirdDog users already involved in fire extinguisher inspections can upgrade from the NFPA-10 inspection form to the NFPA-10-ET inspection form for $500.

Pricing for new BirdDog customers is contingent upon the following parameters:

A monthly subscription based on the number of users and the desired inspection functionality (sprinkler inspections, alarm inspections, and/or fire extinguisher inspections)

Initial set-up and configuration of the BirdDog system in the Microsoft Azure cloud

On-site and/or remote BirdDog user training (initially & when you add staff)

Data migration support

Integration with other software programs such as accounting, billing, or other business software systems

“By offering enhanced fire extinguisher inspection capabilities as part of the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System, Asurio is making it easier for contractors & facility management departments to streamline their fire extinguisher inspections process, improve the accuracy of fire extinguisher inspections, and provide critical data points needed for more efficient planning of fire extinguisher maintenance & replacement,” said Mr. Myers.

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Mobile Inspection Software

Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Mobile Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile mobile inspection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com , or 877.444.1488.

Media Contact:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR - Denver

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.