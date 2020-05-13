Good Hemp Partners With Green Bay Seven-Up Bottling for Wisconsin Distribution

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, NC, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets: GHMP) has expanded distribution of its Good Hemp 2oh!, Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp products into Wisconsin through Green Bay Seven-Up Bottling Company, Inc.



Green Bay Seven-Up Bottling has serviced the northeast Wisconsin territory for over 70 years. With over 1,200 accounts, Green Bay Seven-Up serves grocery chains, convenience stores, taverns, restaurants and the Resch Center.

“The Hemp and CBD beverage market is on the rise and we at Green Bay Seven-Up wanted to get ahead of it with the right brand,” said Randy Wissink, VP and General Manager of Green Bay Seven-Up. “After vetting several other companies, Good Hemp stood out as the only hemp company we should rollout with and focus our efforts on. They are larger-scale, distributor-ready with great tasting products that are well packaged at competitive pricing. Not only has this allowed us to expand our footprint within existing clients, we have also been able to add more specialty retailers to our routes. In just a few short weeks and during these unprecedented times, we have placed Good Hemp products in over 75 retail locations, and nearly every client has already reordered. It’s been a great launch, and we look forward to growing our footprint in Wisconsin with Good Hemp for years to come.”

“We are excited at the opportunity to partner with Green Bay Seven-Up Bottling,” said Chris Chumas, Director of Sales and Operations of Good Hemp. “Green Bay Seven-Up has a strong pre-sales team to ensure customers receive high-quality service; it’s truly a hands-on partner in the territory. We believe there is a unique opportunity partnering with regional distributors right now to focus on independent accounts and customer service. We believe many distributors have been impacted by the recent PepsiCo / Bang Energy announcement and will be looking for new partnerships in the non-alcoholic category. Our hemp seed oil energy drink and sparkling beverage line, CannaHemp and Good Hemp FIZZ can help to close that gap.”

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased from Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. Available in six flavors and only 20 calories per bottle: Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Lime, Cucumbermint, Lemon Twist and Mango.

Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural flavors, organic caffeine, prebiotic fiber and hemp seed oil. Unlike other hemp-infused beverages that contain CBD, Fizz and Canna Hemp are made with hemp seed oil which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval).

