Chile’s Mining Ministry Praises Amerigo’s MVC Covid-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (“Amerigo” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that on May 8, 2020, Chile’s Minister of Mining, Baldo Prokurica, visited the Company’s Chilean operation Minera Valle Central (“MVC”) to learn about the actions that MVC has implemented to protect the health of MVC’s workers and subcontractors, and maintain zero contagion at the operation amidst the Covid-19 global pandemic.



Following his visit, Mr. Prokurica commented, “This is a company that has taken this issue very seriously with union leaders and workers, so that operations can continue. It is an example to follow.” He added, “On behalf of President Sebastián Piñera, we wanted to greet you and ask you to continue taking measures to protect the life and health of your workers.” Mr. Prokurica also commented on the importance of having continuity of operations in the mining industry, which is “extremely necessary for the Chilean State to fulfill the commitments it has made with the country.”

MVC’s General Manager, Christian Cáceres, also commented, “We have followed all the recommendations of the Chilean Ministry of Health and, additionally, we established a Covid19 Emergency Committee that operates every day and reviews how the situation is evolving in Chile. The main initiatives are focused on self-care, we have improved communications and hygiene measures, we have implemented social distancing in our operations, we changed our shift systems, we implemented teleworking for administrative personnel and applied countless measures to respond to the emergency, with very good results.”

About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com ; Listing: ARG:TSX.

