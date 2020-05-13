/EIN News/ --

Novadip Biosciences Reports Positive Interim Analysis of Phase I/II Bone Non-Union Study with NVD003

Bone healing demonstrated at six-months after treatment with favorable safety profile

NVD003 is an autologous cell-based osteogenic product

Mont-Saint Guibert, Belgium, 13 May, 2020: Novadip Biosciences (“Novadip” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary tissue regeneration technology platform, today announces positive data from the interim analysis of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for autologous NVD-003 in adults with non-healing fracture of the lower limb.

NVD-003 is a novel autologous cell-based osteogenic (bone healing/[bone forming]) product that has been generated from Novadip’s proprietary 3M³ tissue regeneration platform. This platform is aimed at healing damaged tissues by restoring their natural physiology and consists of a 3-dimensional, scaffold-free extracellular matrix (ECM), utilizing differentiated adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs) to restore the physiology of natural healing. NVD‑003 presents as a scaffold-free 3D implant to fill critical-size bone defects where healing is compromised.

This phase I/II study is investigating in five European centers the potential of NVD-003 to promote bone union in nine adults with a non-healing fracture of the lower limb. There was 100% manufacturing success for NVD-003 and grafting surgery was completed successfully in all patients without deviating from standard medical practice. To date, with a median of 12 months post-treatment, no NVD‑003 related safety signal has been reported. Further exploratory analysis performed on data from the first five patients to complete a six month follow up showed a strong positive trend in radiological healing with confirmed bone formation for all patients and radiologically confirmed union for three of the patients.

Prof. Gunnar Anderson (MD, PhD), Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board commented: “The early results of this study are remarkable both clinically and for the patients and we look forward to replicating these in a larger group in the future. It is hugely encouraging that we may potentially have a future solution for these patients with unmet needs.”

Dr. Denis Dufrane (MD, PhD), Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer commented: “We are encouraged by the data from this interim analysis, which demonstrates the potential of our tissue regeneration 3M3 platform to restore natural healing processes in patients with reputedly difficult to treat bone defects. We look forward to further progressing NVD-003’s clinical program in bone non-union and in patients with other similar conditions with no effective treatment option and hope to provide full study results in 2025.”

NVD-003 is also in clinical stage for congenital pseudarthrosis of the tibia (CPT), a rare and disabling pediatric condition with very limited treatment options and has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in case studies.

Novadip’s tissue regeneration platform drives several new classes of product candidates with an initial focus on autologous cell therapies for critical size tissue reconstruction. Allogeneic therapeutics are in development for prevalent and complex tissue defects for bone and skin tissue and exosomes/miRNA-based therapeutics are being developed for immediate (off-the-shelf) clinical use.

Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique 3D tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients who have limited or no treatment options. The company’s proprietary 3M3 platform is a 3-dimensional, extracellular matrix that utilizes adipose-derived stem cells to deliver highly-specific growth factors and miRNAs to mimic the physiology of natural healing and creates a range of products that address specific challenges in tissue regeneration. Novadip’s initial focus is on critical size bone reconstruction. The company is also applying its 3M3 platform to develop truly novel off-the-shelf/allogeneic therapies to address more prevalent tissue defects and miRNA/exosome products for broader indications. For more information, visit www.novadip.com .

