Covid-19: U.S provides financial aid to Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 13 - The Government of the United States of America (USA) has made available US $3.5 million for the acquisition of sanitary means, in the context of preventing and combating the coronavirus (Covid-19). ,

The fact was announced last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the U.S ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, in the end of an audience granted to her by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The money provided by the U.S Center for Disease Control (CDC) will be used to purchase laboratorial supplies, bio-safety material and test reagents.

The country has 43 positive cases of covid-19, with 30 stable patients in a controlled situation case, 18 recovered and 2 deaths.

On that same day, in another audience, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, received a message from his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The French ambassador to Angola, Sylvain Itté, was the bearer of the letter, whose content addresses aspects related to the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the two states (Angola and France) were established in February 1976.

The bases for bilateral cooperation were created in 1982, with the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.