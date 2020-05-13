Covid-19 Impact on Inflight Advertising Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on the global Inflight Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Inflight Advertising development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Global Eagle

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

IMM International

MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd.

EAM Advertising LLC

INK

Atin OOH

Global Onboard Partners

Blue Mushroom

The Zagoren Collective

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Display Systems,

Inflight Magazines

Inflight Apps

Baggage Tags

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Aircraft

Passenger Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Inflight Advertising Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Inflight Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Display Systems,

1.4.3 Inflight Magazines

1.4.4 Inflight Apps

1.4.5 Baggage Tags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Inflight Advertising Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Business Aircraft

1.5.3 Passenger Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Inflight Advertising Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Inflight Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Inflight Advertising Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Inflight Advertising Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Inflight Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Inflight Advertising Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Inflight Advertising Players (Opinion Leaders)

……

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Global Eagle

13.1.1 Global Eagle Company Details

13.1.2 Global Eagle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Global Eagle Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.1.4 Global Eagle Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Global Eagle Recent Development

13.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

13.2.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.2.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Recent Development

13.3 IMM International

13.3.1 IMM International Company Details

13.3.2 IMM International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IMM International Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.3.4 IMM International Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IMM International Recent Development

13.4 MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd.

13.4.1 MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd. Company Details

13.4.2 MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd. Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.4.4 MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd. Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

13.5 EAM Advertising LLC

13.5.1 EAM Advertising LLC Company Details

13.5.2 EAM Advertising LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 EAM Advertising LLC Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.5.4 EAM Advertising LLC Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 EAM Advertising LLC Recent Development

13.6 INK

13.6.1 INK Company Details

13.6.2 INK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 INK Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.6.4 INK Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 INK Recent Development

13.7 Atin OOH

13.7.1 Atin OOH Company Details

13.7.2 Atin OOH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Atin OOH Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.7.4 Atin OOH Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Atin OOH Recent Development

13.8 Global Onboard Partners

13.8.1 Global Onboard Partners Company Details

13.8.2 Global Onboard Partners Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Global Onboard Partners Inflight Advertising Introduction

13.8.4 Global Onboard Partners Revenue in Inflight Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Global Onboard Partners Recent Development

……Continued

