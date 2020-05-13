Covid-19 Impact On Global DevOps Platform Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “DevOps Platform – Covid-19 Impact On Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry DevOps Platform. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the DevOps Platform market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The following players are covered in this report:

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

Broadcom

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

DevOps Platform Breakdown Data by Type

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

DevOps Platform Breakdown Data by Application

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry DevOps Platform is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry DevOps Platform. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



