Smile Direct Club To Participate In Annual Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) announced today that management will attend the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan 48th Annual *Virtual* Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: May 12-14, 2020

Presentation: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time: 10:10 AM ET

Stifel 2020 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference

Date: May 27, 2020

Presentation Information: May 27, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM ET



William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 9-11, 2020

Presentation Information: June 10, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, and Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Corporate Secretary, will participate in each conference. The presentations will be webcast live and accessible through the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website . In addition to the live webcast, replays will be available on SmileDirectClub’s website for 30 days following the event.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

