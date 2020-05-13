SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VMW and MESA of Upcoming Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 – February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

According to the Complaint, on February 27, 2020, during after-market hours, and the same day that VMware announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, Defendants filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing an SEC investigation into the Company’s backlog of unfilled orders. Specifically, that Form 8-K advised investors that, “[i]n December 2019, the staff of the Enforcement Division of the [SEC] requested documents and information related to VMware’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.” The Form 8-K also advised investors that, although “VMware is fully cooperating with the SEC’s investigation,” it was “unable to predict the outcome of this matter at this time.”

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-vmware-inc .

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MESA)

Attention: All persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Mesa Air Group pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s August 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

According to the Complaint, in August 2018, Defendants held the IPO, offering approximately 11 million shares of common stock to the investing public at $12.00 per share.

Since the IPO, and as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from the Company’s Registration Statement, Mesa Air Group’s stock price has significantly fallen below its IPO price, damaging Plaintiff and Class members. On March 30, 2020, the Company’s stock closed at $3.11 per share, or 74% less than its IPO price.

To learn more, visit: https://rl-legal.com/cases-mesa-air-group-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Timothy J. MacFall

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com



