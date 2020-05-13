MONTORO reports high percentile Rare Earth #rareearths assay results at WICHEEDA NORTH, B.C.–Rare Earth Element Project

#Coronavirus Impact on Rare Earth Supply Chain. #TedCruz Seeks to End #USA Dependence on #China for #RareEarths Metals

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONTORO REPORTS ON SAMPLING PROGRAM ON WICHEEDA NORTH, B.C. –REE PROJECT• Adjoining Defense Metals Corp., which announces Positive Flotation Metallurgy & Expanded REE Mineralization. Defense drilling northward with deposit open to expansion.International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V: IMT), (Frankfurt: 04T1), (the “Company”). Montoro has received the final detailed report of its 2019 sampling program on its 2007 ha Wicheeda North, B.C., rare earth element (REE) project. The project adjoins the Wicheeda discovery property being drilled and expanded by Defense Metals Corp., located approximately 10km to the southeast.In 2019, a comprehensive exploration program consisting of (1) reprocessing and reinterpretation of the airborne geophysical data (see June 4, 2019 news release), and (2) grid-based soil sampling (across 3 grids), prospecting, and limited rock sampling in select areas, was completed.A total of 535 soil samples were collected from the three areas of the property: north and south extensions were added to pre-existing Grid A, a south extension was added to pre-existing Grid D, and a new Grid F was sampled. Thematic geochemical anomaly maps were generated for Cerium (Ce) and other values were received for Light REEs including Lanthanum (La), Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Samarium (Sm) Europium (Eu), and Gadolinium (Gd). The following table summarizes the soil results:Thematic geochemical anomaly maps were generated using percentiles (99th percentile; 98th percentile; 95th percentile, 90th percentile); values of <90th percentile were regarded as background. The thematic map for Cerium (Ce) shows the following:• Grid A North includes a number of spot anomalies (one 98th percentile, five 95th percentile and six 90th percentile) some of which outline a vague north-south linear anomaly that trends off the grid to the north.• The Grid A South anomaly consists of a cluster of four 99th percentile samples located at the southern edge of the grid. The anomaly appears to have northwest and east-northeast trending tails that might be the result of dispersion from the centre of an anomaly located to the south-southwest.• An anomaly on the south edge of Grid D South consists of a strong northeast trending anomaly that is defined by two 99th percentile values, two 98th percentile values and five 95th percentile values along with numerous 90th percentile values.Mr. Robert (Bob) Lane, M.Sc., P.Geo., reported: The property has the potential to host, and should continue to be explored for, REE mineralization because it occurs within a favourable geological belt know to contain carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization such as the Main Zone on the Wicheeda property (Defense Metals Corp.) that adjoins Montoro’s property to the southeast.Recommended future programs should include:1) The southerly extensions of soil geochemical grids Grid A South and Grid D South to determine the extent of the multi-element REE anomalies. These areas should also be carefully prospected.2) Several soil lines should be added to extend Grid A North to the north to evaluate the possible continuation of the REE anomalies identified on that grid.3) An airborne EM survey should be completed over the southern part of the property to cover claim 1065534 and adjacent parts of claims 1064659 and 1065610. This southern part of the property was not flown in the 2010 helicopter-borne electromagnetic, magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey. This southern part of the property coincides with the southern edges and potential future expansion of grids A South and D South.4) Should the results from soil sampling, prospecting and/or EM surveying identify additional well-defined targets, it is recommended that excavator trenching be considered as a potential next step.Click on the attached link for the complete Report titled ‘2019 Geochemical Report on the Wicheeda North REE Property, prepared by R.A. (Bob) Lane. This will also be posted on our website. https://www.montororesources.com/docs/Wicheeda-North-2019-AR.pdf Mr. Lane has extensive experience in this area as he previously managed the adjacent Wicheeda nineteen (19) holes drilling projects in 2008 and 2009 for Spectrum Mining; and assisted in the compilation and completion of an NI 43-101 Technical Report for Defense Metals Corp.) who have acquired the property.



