Goodie Foodie Happy Hour Party Celebrating Awesome LA Moms Launches in June

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Happy Hour Social Parties in Santa Monica for fun moms who make a difference; and need to escape the kids.

Love chocolate, delish appetizers, and no kids come to the funnest invite only Goodie Foodie mom party in Santa Monica” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund fun Love Summer Foodie Festival ; games, parties, and rewards that enliven the community and inspires work life balance. R4G is sponsoring ' Our Moms Fun Party ' in Santa Monica.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For the past 10 years, I have been sponsoring parties for women... and in 2017, I launched 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service. Work from home, need to escape the kids, and/or your significant other...come to the funnest invite only party in Santa Monica, meet like-minded friends, and have the time of your life."How to Get Special Invite for Moms Party for GoodMust be an awesome mom with at least 10 years of making a difference experience.1. Nominate yourself, a family member, or friend.2. Email Sara@RewardingLA.com tell her how you make a difference, or how the mom you are nominating is making a difference (include name, best contact email/number, and what school child attends).3. Get special party invite (with time and date to attend) by June 15th, 2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our first party is after school gets out in June...RSVP today to Enjoy the only Foodie Celebrations for those who Love Passion + Purpose + Play."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com . Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and summer games for kids.Imagine The 2020 Summer Foodie Festival…Is For Those Who Love Passion + Purpose + Play www.SummerFoodieFestival.com The Goodie Foodie Club; members are like-minded family and friends who share a passion for life, love purpose, and play. Founding members are kids who remind us everyday how to do all three. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring, 'Our Moms Work,' career mentoring service, can't talk to your boss, friends, or significant other; we can help. Want to change jobs, get a raise, or return to work after taking care of the kids...we meet at Peete's coffee to create life you love. www.OurMomsWork.org



