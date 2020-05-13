Prominent Philly Businessman, Harry Hayman, Teams with Robert Irvine & WorkMerk to Release Safety App, “VirusSAFE Pro”

Harry Hayman WorkMerk Robert Irvine

WorkMerk teams with Robert Irvine for a new timely app, VIRUS SAFE PRO, to address COVID-19 & the country opening back up, restoring the public's confidence.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkMerk announced that it will tailor its current workplace management tools to help organizations as they plan for the risks posed by the spread of COVID-19 to keep their work and public environments secure. WorkMerk specializes in delivering workflow technologies and solutions that protect and enhance the investments its clients make in people, processes, and training.

Harry Hayman, President of GEMINI Hospitality Consultants along with several other distinguished hospitality affiliations states, “They are the winning habits company and better habits equals better outcomes.” As a hospitality and management specialist, Harry has been involved in a variety of Philly startups over the years. It’s safe to say that in these tough times, Harry knows a thing or two about the immediate responses available and needed. He goes on by stating, “They pivoted and have an app to address COVID-19 and the country opening back up restoring consumer confidence."

The VirusSAFE Pro app will provide businesses, regardless of size and sector, with a web-based, mobile application that empowers the managers of a company to efficiently prepare and manage occupational safety by ensuring their workers receive real-time updated safety checklists (e.g., health safety) and health safety notifications that have updated policies and procedures.

WorkMerk aims to enhance staff interaction by sending consistent feedback and validating activities. As part of the Coronavirus epidemic, VirusSAFE Pro will also provide administrators with access to a dashboard that offers historic and regular documentation of vital health protection activities such as sweeping various properties (e.g. common rooms, door handles, countertops, etc.). John New, Founder and CEO of WorkMerk states “We know that better habits lead to better outcomes. Under normal conditions, good habits are important, but in a crisis good habits are critical. Whether they're in healthcare, education, hospitality, food service, or any other industry, we can help them protect their personnel and their customers.”

VirusSAFE Pro is in direct response to COVID-19 and will bring immediate advantages:

• VirusSafe Pro helps to develop healthy habits and verify task completion

• VirusSafe Pro enables managers to provide regular feedback from reputable sources to their stakeholders

• VirusSafe Pro offers easy-to-read dashboards and integrated analytics.

WorkMerk is devoted to driving optimization in the workplace by providing proprietary A.I.-driven technology solutions that nurture communications, create positive habits, and improve learning retention.

Harry is optimistic that many other companies, colleges, and departments across the U.S. will also benefit from WorkMerks' solution. He states, "A client used it the last 3-days before we had to close. It worked for them and I know it will help others!”

Harry Hayman

https://harryhayman.com/about-harry/

Harry Hayman is a prominent figure in Philadelphia, known for his many business ventures and charitable causes. Harry first made a name for himself in the restaurant and hospitality industries with an impressive resume of ventures that includes the Bynum Hospitality Group, GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, EAST COAST Saloons & RENEGADE Tacos. Harry Hayman currently participates in numerous forms of community involvement, including his frequent speaking engagements, the Feed Philly Coalition and The Philadelphia Jazz Experience, which he founded. From an early age, Harry Hayman knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur. At age 17, he got his foot in the door of the bar business as a dish-washer in Washington, DC. Within the next couple of years, he would rise through the ranks and work just about every job you could think of in a bar. By 19, he started Presto! Design, marketing special events at local bars and restaurants.

While gaining real-world experience working in bars, he also pursued more traditional education. After attending Radnor High School, and then American University where he earned a B.A. in International Business and Finance, he wanted to prove to himself that he could get into the prestigious Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. Harry spent a year at Wharton studying entrepreneurial management with a minor in English, and then took a leave of absence to expand the Bynum Hospitality Group’s operations and proceeded to open several new places. He was still a long way off from his future at EAST COAST Saloons, but his path lay clear before him. By now, he was ready to truly break out on his own as an entrepreneur. He founded GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, bringing with him many of the lessons and experience he’d learned from the restaurant industry.

With the passing decades, Harry gained experience in the fields of brand activation, charity, entrepreneurship, management, and marketing promotions, building his reputation for innovation and professionalism in the hospitality and entertainment industries. GEMINI continues to be a leader in consulting, helping those who want to enter into the restaurant industry get a handle on strategies for marketing and growth. Harry, meanwhile, continues to spend much of his time involved in community organizations, including speaking engagements and other activities. From dish-washer to consulting other entrepreneurs on how to get their business dreams off the ground, Harry Hayman has done it all.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.